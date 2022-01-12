Citroen gives C5 Aircross SUV a makeover with improved design and comfort

Citroen has given its C5 Aircross SUV a mid-life facelift designed to make the model look and feel more posh.

Already well-known for its comfortable ride, the 2022 C5 Aircross get a host of new features designed to improve quality and add more of a premium feel.

There’s a sharper look on the outside with the bulk of the changes reserved for the front, putting the model more in line with its smaller brother, the C3 Aircross.

The Citroen logo is now detached from the daytime running lights, while the front-end now looks taller and more vertical.

The sharp lines give way to a softer profile, with the now-signature Airbump strip along the bottom of the car and new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the lights are a new three-dimensional ‘piano key’ design with LED lighting modules.

As well as giving the exterior a more upmarket look, Citroen wants to continue that inside with more space and comfort than before, with upgraded technology.

A new floating 10-inch touchscreen has been fitted to the dashboard and provides access to the climate control system. This larger screen is fitted to petrol and diesel models, and on Feel trims and above on the hybrid.

There’s a fully customisable 12.3-inch digital display ahead of the driver, too. It replaces the traditional instrument displays with configurable information including satellite navigation and the status of the hybrid engine.

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Seats, as found on the C4 and C5 X, are also used in the new C5 Aircross. They’re said to be more comfortable than typical seats, with a foam that’s resistant to sagging, so they are supportive for longer.

It’s incredibly practical, too, with sliding seats that can prioritise space for luggage or passengers. The petrol and diesel versions have a boot space of up to 720 litres, while the hybrid has up to 600 litres.

Technical upgrades also contribute to comfort, including Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions that smooth out the road surface.

Details on exactly which engines will be available has not been revealed, but Citroen says the plug-in hybrid model will be able to drive on electric power at speeds of up to 84mph with a maximum torque output of 320Nm.