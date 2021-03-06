Citroen is offering online car buyers added peace of mind by expanding its five-year warranty and money back guarantee, the latter of which is a legal requirement.

The French firm has said all new Citroens sold online will now come with the longer warranty and be eligible for the 14-day money back ‘offer’.

The latter is a legal requirement for all online car sales as they are classed as distance sales. All remote orders must come with a 14-day money back option for customers.

Typically, Citroens come with a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, but those bought through the new online store now get a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s managing director, said: ‘We’re excited to introduce a five-year warranty policy on all models ordered online via our new Citroen Store.

‘As part of our fair pricing promise to offer greater transparency to buyers, we believe our five-year warranty policy and a 14 Day money-back guarantee will bring further added peace of mind.

‘With safe click and collect or the option for a delivery at home, together with the support of our expert digital advisors to help guide our guests through the purchasing process, the Citroen Store offers a comfortable and relaxing purchase experience.’

Electric vehicles from the firm get an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the battery, to ensure it retains at least 70 per cent of its capacity for that time period.

Citroen says the 14-day money back guarantee has been designed to give online buyers the chance to give the car back if they are not happy with it.

It admits this is related to ‘distance selling’ legislation that gives the consumer the right to return a product bought online, but says ‘terms and conditions apply’.

The move follows Citroen’s ‘Fair Pricing’ promise that was made last year. It lowered list pricing and is designed to make sure the price advertised online is the same one customers get in a dealership.

The offer is similar to one announced by fellow PSA Group manufacturer Vauxhall.

It’s offering the same money back guarantee (because it’s the law) as well as a discount for vehicles bought through its online store.