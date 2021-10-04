Citroen takes over 1,000 Ami reservations in less than two weeks

Citroen has taken 1,000 reservations on its quirky Ami – less than two weeks after confirming the popular model would be coming to Britain.

The tiny city car was only made available to reserve online on September 22 but interest has been absolutely off the chart.

Citroen has taken 1,130 reservations, each one attracting a £250 refundable reservation fee.

A total 14,000 individuals have now registered their interest in the Ami since the announcement was made.

The Ami is expected to launch in Spring 2022 with a small number of adaptations made for the UK market.

Despite remaining left-hand-drive, the all-electric Ami appears to have struck a chord with British buyers.

It is powered by a 5.5kWh battery that recharges in just three hours.

With a range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph, Citroen believe the Ami is a ‘modern solution’ that delivers on its promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

UK pricing and supply arrangements will be announced closer to launch.