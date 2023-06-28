Click Dealer – Highly Commended Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

A regular winner, Click Dealer narrowly missed out on top honours this year but still ranked highly among dealers, claiming a hat-trick of highly commended certificates.

The Stoke-on-Trent-based business has taken highly commended status in this category for the last two years, and once again it has impressed dealers.

Reacting to the honour, CEO Ollie Moxham said the recognition meant a huge amount to the entire Click Dealer team.

He told Car Dealer: ‘Here at Click Dealer, we always want to provide dealers with solutions that will deliver them real benefit and impact on their business.

‘Our websites are designed with the customer’s journey in mind, to help draw in potential customers and encourage leads.

‘We also have a fabulous in house digital marketing team who provide lead generation and brand awareness services for our dealers.

‘As we provide website, DMS, and digital marketing for customers – we can track the leads right through to sale and demonstrate the ROI of our marketing campaigns.

‘Being recognised in the lead generation category for a successive year is fantastic and our teams are absolutely thrilled to have been voted for this by dealers.’

The boss is now hoping that recognition in the Car Dealer Power Awards will lead to even more business over the next 12 months.

He added: ‘Being recognised in awards like the Car Dealer Power Awards is fantastic for our team and also as a way of supporting the conversation with new dealerships as it highlights our achievements.

‘Our digital marketing team has been continuing to grow and develop over the past 12 months, and we’re looking to support even more dealerships over the coming months with our campaign services.’