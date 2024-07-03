Click Dealer – Highly commended Website Provider for Independent Dealers 2024

Click Dealer has shown it really knows what dealers want in 2024, claiming a third title at the Car Dealer Power Awards, namely highly commended Website Provider for Independent Dealers.

It also claimed a win in the Consumer Lead Generation category and was highly commended for Dealer Management System 2024.

As highly commended for Website Provider for Independent Dealers, it was praised by voters for offering a simple solution and a human touch with great customer service.

Click Dealer commented: ‘A dealer’s website is their online forecourt, which needs to attract customers, deliver a great online journey and help them complete their next actions, whether that’s making an inquiry, completing a finance application or reserving their vehicle.

‘Our teams [known as Clickers] work hard to understand the customer journey and work with each dealership to design and build the right website to meet their needs and support their target market.’

It added: ‘Being highly commended for our websites for independent dealers is wonderful recognition of all the hard work our Clickers put into our website solutions, from that first planning all the way through to launch and beyond.

‘There’s a lot of competition for this award, so we’re incredibly honoured that so many dealerships nominated us for our website services, and we’d like to say a big thank you!’

The business has gone from strength to strength in recent years, adding digital marketing to its range of services, as well as providing websites, DMS and social media support.

Click Dealer explained: ‘We’ve been continuing to invest in our people and in-house teams so that we can continue to deliver excellent levels of service and support to dealerships. Our Clickers are only a phone call away!’

W: www.clickdealer.co.uk

T: 01782 478220