Commercial vehicle sector ‘back on track’ as September sees rise in UK production

UK commercial vehicle production rebounded in September with a near two per cent rise in output, new figures show.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows 7,799 commercial vehicles rolled off UK factory lines last month – a 1.8 per cent rise on a very strong September 2020 when volumes were driven by the fulfilment of several large fleet orders.

September 2021 was a positive rebound on August when production slipped by over a third (35.1 per cent).

Since the beginning of the year, total CV production has increased by 15.4 per cent compared to a Covid-hit 2020.

However, when compared against the pre-Covid five-year average, UK production was down 19.5 per cent thanks to the ongoing semiconductor supply issue.

The SMMT said September’s rise was driven by domestic demand increasing by 27.3 per cent, meanwhile the number of CVs produced for overseas markets declined by 12.4 per cent.

Over the course of the year, export share has fallen from 56.3 per cent to 51.5 per cent of production as output for the home market has outpaced that for overseas markets.

The increase in CV production came as car production slumped by a massive 41.5 per cent, making September the worst on record since 1982.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘Following last month’s decline in commercial vehicle production, the industry is back on track in September.

‘This is particularly good news when viewed in context against last September, which was a strong month given the fulfilment of several large fleet orders.

‘The sector is not out of the woods yet, however, and it still continues to face challenges, primarily from the global shortage of semiconductors, which is set to continue into next year.’