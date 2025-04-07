Log in
Lexus most profitable brand for used car dealers in Carwow auctions during Q1

  • Lexus, Audi and Jeep gave greatest profits for dealers in Q1
  • Luxury SUVs dominated the top 10 ‘most profitable’ model
  • 2019 Mercedes EQC and 2020 Tesla Model Y were the most profitable BEVs

Time 10:37 am, April 7, 2025

Lexus was the most profitable brand for dealers on Carwow auctions during the first quarter of 2025, latest figures show.

The Japanese premium brand gave dealers an average margin on £2,896 during Q1, ahead of Audi at £2,583 and Jeep in third place with £2,571.

Jaguar and Cupra completed the top five with predicted average profits of £2,560 and £2,432 respectively.

Carwow looked at the difference between actual selling prices at auction and Cap retail valuations to determine potential dealer profit before fees and prep costs.

When it comes to specific models, the 2022 Range Rover Sport topped the rankings for greatest potential profit in the last quarter, with a predicted margin of £4,356.

Second in the rankings by model was the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI with a potential profit of £3,386. Third place was occupied by a 2019 Audi Q7 (£3,300), followed by a 2021 Volkswagen Golf R in fourth (£3,196) and a 2019 Mercedes EQC in fifth (3,104).

Carwow said that since it launched its stock acquisition service in 2021, it has helped add more than 215,000 used vehicles to dealer forecourts, worth a combined value of £3bn. Meanwhile, more than 1,000 used car dealers are now advertising their stock across Carwow and Auto Express.

Carwow’s chief commercial officer – Sell My Car, Sally Foote, said: ‘Our analysis of Q1 shows strong demand across the used market for premium brands, with a diverse mix of models making it into the top 10 – including two BEVs for the first time in nearly a year.

‘With 20,000 vehicles available each month, our auctions are home to great deals which our retailers can then seamlessly advertise to millions of active car buyers across Carwow and Auto Express.’

‘Most profitable’ makes

1. Lexus – £2,896
2. Audi – £2,583
3. Jeep – £2,571
4. Jaguar – £2,560
5. Cupra – £2,432
6. Land Rover – £2,419
7. Nissan – £2,316
8. BMW – £2,284
9. Mazda – £2,259
10. Tesla – £2,252

‘Most profitable’ models

1. Range Rover Sport (2022) – £4,356
2. Volkswagen Golf GTI (2020) – £3,386
3. Audi Q7 (2019) – £3,300
4. Volkswagen Golf R (2021) – £3,196
5. Mercedes-Benz EQC (2019) – £3,104
6. Mercedes-Benz GLC (2021) – £3,064
7. Kia Sportage (2022) – £2,822
8. Tesla Model Y (2020) – £2,759
9. Audi Q5 (2017) – £2,722
10. Volkswagen Tiguan (2020) – £2,702

