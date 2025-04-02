Cazoo: What does the relaunch of ‘supercharged marketplace’ mean for car dealers?

The Cazoo brand was acquired by Motors last year. Now comes its relaunch as an all-new dedicated marketplace for used cars.

To find out what the change means for dealers, we caught up with Motors’ Barry Judge. Here is what he had to say…

Q: Cazoo originally launched in competition to dealers, so many will be sceptical about its integration into the Motors family. What do you say to them?

A: This is a fresh start. Cazoo has been rebuilt for dealers. The brand name remains, but everything else has changed.

The old Cazoo was a retailer. The new Cazoo is a marketplace, designed to generate leads and help dealers sell more cars. And we’re backing it up with serious, sustainable investment in cutting-edge technology, marketing and consumer reach.

Q: There are many aggregator platforms out there. What gives you confidence that what you’re doing with Cazoo and Motors will work?

A: Because we’re doing something no one else has done before. We’re not just launching another marketplace – we’re supercharging an already strong and established business.

Motors has been a trusted name in automotive for 20 years, working with 5,000 dealers and carrying over 300,000 listings. By combining that foundation with Cazoo’s powerful brand recognition, we’re creating something truly different.

With Cazoo joining Motors, alongside a network of marketplace giants eBay, Gumtree and Parkers, dealers benefit from strong brand recognition, massive reach across multiple sites and major marketing investment.

Q: How will you build the audience for the Cazoo website?

A: Marketplaces succeed when they are vibrant, easy to use and deliver real results – that’s exactly what we’re building.

Every dealer listing on Motors will automatically appear on the Cazoo website at launch, just as we did when we launched the Cazoo app last summer. This ensures the site offers buyers a wide choice of vehicles from the start, creating organic momentum.

We’ll then accelerate growth by investing heavily to re-establish Cazoo as a go-to car search destination and a marketplace.’

Q: What role will Motors play?

A: Motors remains a vital part of our strategy. It’s the foundation that brought us to this point and enabled us to acquire the Cazoo brand. We don’t underestimate its value.

Motors is a trusted brand with strong dealer relationships and a proven track record in lead generation. Cazoo, on the other hand, brings consumer appeal at scale, cutting-edge technology and a bold new marketplace.

Together, they create a stronger, more dynamic advertising ecosystem, giving dealers greater visibility, broader reach and more opportunities to sell.

Q: How will the new Cazoo website differ from Motors?

A: Cazoo is a standalone brand and website built from the ground up on a brand-new technology platform.

By developing Cazoo on a state-of-the-art, scalable architecture and because we control the technology end to end, we can adapt, optimise and continuously enhance the experience for dealers and consumers.

Q: Do you see Cazoo as a serious challenger to the established market leader?

A: Yes. Cazoo is the first real challenger to enter the automotive advertising market with the awareness, trust and investment needed to provide a strong alternative.

With substantial backing to drive future growth, this marks an exciting shift for an industry that has long been dominated by a single player.

Q: What should dealers do now?

A: ‘It’s simple! Get involved! At launch, if your business is listed on Motors, your stock will automatically appear on Cazoo. If you’re not yet with Motors, it’s time to sign up!

The Cazoo website will grow gradually, allowing us to focus on creating the best possible buyer experience before scaling up investment.

This is a major opportunity for retailers to get in early, test performance and help shape the future of Cazoo as a dealer-first marketplace. The more stock listed, the stronger and more vibrant the platform becomes.

Cazoo is built for dealers. Now, it’s time for them to take full advantage of it!