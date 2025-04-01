Jeep’s European boss calls for ‘political stability’ as he plots brand’s electrified future

Jeep’s European boss has called for increased ‘political stability’ in order to unlock the company’s transition towards EVs.

Fabio Catone says that governments around Europe need to display a clear vision for the future of electric motoring which can help guide Jeep’s future direction.

The American brand currently only offers the standard Avenger SUV as a full EV but is expected to release an electrified version of its Compass later this year.

Speaking at the international launch of the new Jeep Avenger 4xe hybrid SUV, Catone also said that Jeep’s product range will keep hybrid power for the time being.

He told the PA News Agency: ‘In general, I think we need to have a stable political approach.

‘We need stability to help us go into the direction in which allows us and our customers to make the right decision for the future of electromobility, with petrol, hybrid and battery-electric models.’

Catone was announced as head of the Jeep brand in Europe in February, when he was tasked with overseeing the brand’s ‘continued growth and success’.

Asked about the outfit’s future electrification plans, he insisted that Jeep will continue to be guided by customer demand.

He added: ‘I think, in general, the company is scouting multiple solutions, but for the Avenger as we look over the b-SUV segment, we think that a more affordable solution is good.

‘At the moment, we will keep the new Avenger 4xe as a hybrid only. In short terms, we will keep a flexible strategy when it comes to powertrains.

‘To evolve in the product range for Jeep we try to respect what the client wants.’