Log in
Car Dealer Weekly briefing New SlateCar Dealer Weekly briefing New Slate

News

Weekly Briefing: Cazoo is back with a friendly face, plus car makers fined

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 7:56 am, April 4, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he takes a closer look at the news 12 car makers and the SMMT have been fined for colluding with each other.

Who got fined? And importantly which car maker blew the whistle? 

Advert

Elsewhere, Cazoo is back but this time with less bitterness for car dealers and instead more promises of help. What have the new owners got planned? 

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • Trump tariffs
  • Vertu kills of brand names
  • Motorpoint’s u-turn
  • Saxton 4×4 losses
  • Hyundai’s concept car
  • Hendy profits tumble
  • Vauxhall slashes prices

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Advert

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108