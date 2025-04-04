Weekly Briefing: Cazoo is back with a friendly face, plus car makers fined

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he takes a closer look at the news 12 car makers and the SMMT have been fined for colluding with each other.

Who got fined? And importantly which car maker blew the whistle?

Elsewhere, Cazoo is back but this time with less bitterness for car dealers and instead more promises of help. What have the new owners got planned?

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

Trump tariffs

Vertu kills of brand names

Motorpoint’s u-turn

Saxton 4×4 losses

Hyundai’s concept car

Hendy profits tumble

Vauxhall slashes prices

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.