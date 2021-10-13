Consumer Lead Generation Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Ensuring the best leads reach you in the dealership is what makes the difference between a good and great day in any dealership.

Rapid RTC has honed its offering over time, to make a seamless interface with car dealers’ customers and provide a top service for all.

Pontus Riska, VP sales and support at Rapid RTC, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted.

‘I don’t know about yourselves, but when I go shopping I always look at what other customers have to say, so we feel so honoured that our customers would say these things about us.

‘We are really, really passionate about what we do.

‘That comes across in our service and products. We have this ethos of premium, so everything we do needs to feel premium and that translates into the user experience.

‘It’s hard work to make something really easy to use, and that’s our job to do the hard work for the dealers.’

Dealers were complimentary about the way Rapid RTC performs and the great customer service they get from the team.

Riska added: ‘We help retailers work with their customers in an omni-channel environment so we’re helping bridge that customer from an online to an offline experience regardless of the channel they’re in.

‘Now, as part of the Keyloop family, we can provide that to the retailers through a really deeply integrated process and taking that to new markets as well.’

Find out more about Rapid RTC by clicking play on the video above and listening to the interview in full.