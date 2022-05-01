Coventry car dealership donates hundreds of books for local school to build its library

Coventry car dealerships have helped pupils from Southfields Primary School with a donation of books.

Staff at Sytner Land Rover Coventry and Jaguar Coventry donated hundreds of books to the local school to build its library and give them the ability to love reading.

Cheryl Fowler, sales administrator at Sytner Land Rover Coventry, said: ‘A colleague from our accounts department has a friend who works at Southfield Primary School and she mentioned how she has been trying to build the library to encourage a love of reading and that funding has been a real issue facing the school.

‘As a result of the limited funding, some of our most vulnerable families do not get the full access to a wide range of texts that they deserve and that support through funding and donations will help the school reach even more families who are often struggling to access books.’

Fowler continued: ‘I thought we could ask both colleagues at Sytner Land Rover and Sytner Jaguar here in Coventry if they had any unwanted books to donate to the children at the school as this would make a huge difference to them.

‘Colleagues have been so generous and we are proud to be donating so many to the children here in Coventry.’

Sytner Group said that it believes it’s not only important to develop talent and build careers but also support the communities where it works.

Tracey Purcell, HLTA and library lead at Southfields Primary School, said: ‘We can’t thank the Sytner team enough for the donations that they have made, the children were very excited when they saw the books arrive and they can’t wait to get stuck in.’