Cyberattack at supplier is suspected as Toyota announces halt to production at all factories in Japan

Toyota is to halt production at all its 14 plants in Japan from tomorrow (Mar 1) because of what it’s called a ‘system malfunction’ at a domestic supplier.

Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major supplier to the manufacturer had been hit by a suspected cyberattack.

A Toyota spokeswoman said the company didn’t have all the details. It was also unclear when production would resume on the 28 lines.

A ‘system malfunction’ could mean a power cut or other overall issues. However, a cyberattack is a possibility.

Toyota Motor Corp apologised for inconvenience being caused to its customers and vowed to fix the glitch as soon as possible.

Along with other carmakers, it is also grappling with shortages of semiconductors and other parts because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Some customers are said to have been waiting months for their vehicles to be delivered.

It follows the news that Toyota in Japan has accepted union pay demands in a swift conclusion to annual wage negotiations.

Neither side said how much the rise would be, but according to Reuters, the union had sought the equivalent of 6.9 months of annual pay plus monthly increases ranging from 1,600 to 4,900 yen (circa £10.30-£31.69), determined by the role.