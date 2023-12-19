Dacia rolls out new visual identity at 70% of UK dealers ahead of ‘exciting’ 2024

Dacia has announced that over 70 per cent of its UK dealers have now been given the firm’s new visual identity as bosses look to freshen up the company’s image.

The Romanian brand has confirmed that the exteriors of 76 retailers have been fitted with the updated look with the rest set for completion by next summer.

The budget outfit says the striking new visuals have been ‘designed to reference the values and attributes of Dacia’.

It includes a thick khaki line running around the edges of the retailer’s buildings, which is said to ’embody the robustness, simplicity, and outdoor appeal’ of the brand.

Other notable features include redesigned totems, made up of a khaki-colour metal and wood-inspired detailing, as well as the brand’s updated emblem which consists of illuminated box lettering, which changes colour from khaki to white, depending on the time of day.

The fresh look is being rolled out at dealerships all over the world with over 1,000 retailers globally already deploying the new design in over 30 countries.

Dacia’s goal is for all its sites to feature the new visual identity by the time the all-new Duster is launched in the second quarter of next year.

Bosses insist that the UK is comfortably on track to reach that objective and are tipping 2024 to be a huge year from the brand in this country.

As well as the new Duster, the firm’s first electric car – the Spring – is also due to arrive here next year.

Luke Broad, Dacia brand director for the UK, said: ‘It has been fantastic to see our network transform with an upgraded brand identity, and our retailer partners investing so readily and quickly.

‘For customers, passers-by and our teams within the retailers, the new look is a clear sign that something has changed at Dacia.

‘With all our sites either sporting the striking new visual identity or close to completion, they perfectly illustrate our commitment to the UK and providing the perfect setting from which to launch two of the most eagerly-anticipated cars of 2024: the all-new Duster and all-new Spring.’