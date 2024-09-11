Dale Wyatt to take early retirement from top role at Suzuki GB

Dale Wyatt is to take early retirement from his senior executive role at Suzuki GB next March, it has been announced.

The director of automobile for the UK and Ireland will have been in the position for 18 years by then, but said he’d decided the time was right to step down to further concentrate on his health and well-being.

Wyatt added that it’ll also mean he can consider potential future business interests in an advisory capacity within the wider industry.

He will continue to lead the division until January when David Kateley – who currently heads the automobile sales operations division as general manager – will take over, with Wyatt supporting him during the first quarter.

Kateley, who has been with the brand since 2003, has worked alongside Wyatt for more than 10 years.

Wyatt, pictured above right with Kateley, said: ‘It is never easy to step back from a job and company that you love.

‘I have had a wonderful career at Suzuki, and I am extremely proud of the Suzuki UK and Ireland automobile business that I have had the privilege of leading.

‘As a united team, we have consistently delivered on our commercial goals whilst remaining a human-first company that serves the needs of its employees, dealers and customers.’

He said it had been a pleasure to see Kateley grow and develop as a leader.

‘I have no doubt that the automobile division is in safe hands with David, and I know that I will wistfully watch the business go from strength to strength as it navigates the automotive landscape,’ he added.

‘Whilst I intend to be a tad less busy, I do have some big personal and professional goals, and as part of that I fully intend to ensure that I spend some of my time working and advising in the industry that I love.’

Takanori Suzuki, the managing director of Suzuki GB, said: ‘Dale Wyatt has been hugely instrumental in leading our brand’s progress and success in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

‘To say he has made an outstanding contribution to the company during this time is a major understatement, and on behalf of Suzuki I would like to sincerely thank him.

‘From next March, Dale will be very much missed by our employees, dealer network and customers as well as the automotive media.’

Kateley joined in a business development role with Suzuki Financial Services, then became regional sales manager for the south of England in 2007 before being promoted to his current position in 2014.