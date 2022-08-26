‘Dangerous’ broken suspension spring uncovered during crackdown on used car dealers

A car with a broken rear suspension spring that made it potentially dangerous was uncovered during a crackdown on used car dealers in Bedfordshire.

Investigations into possible offences at two premises are also ongoing following the two-day trading standards sting, codenamed Operation Jumpstart, which saw a qualified vehicle examiner from Dekra Automotive brought in.

The team visited specific car trader forecourts after reviewing consumer complaints and other information, with the Dekra examiner inspecting three vehicles at each premises, looking for critical safety faults such as illegal tyres, structural corrosion, poor braking systems, damaged steering and suspension.

As well as the broken spring, which Central Bedfordshire Council said made the vehicle potentially dangerous to drive, the visits also uncovered:

An odometer with no recorded mileage

Illegally tinted headlights

Vehicles without screen pricing, potentially putting customers at a disadvantage

Vehicles being sold as spares and repairs, which could be seen as restricting a consumer’s statutory rights

Trading standards officers served removal from sale notices on two premises, which saw the relevant vehicles being immediately removed from sale from the forecourt and any websites where they were advertised for sale.

Trading standards officers are carrying out investigations into possible offences there.

Afterwards, Cllr Ian Bond, deputy executive member for community services, said: ‘We review every complaint and pick out the ones which cause us concern, or which show patterns.

‘In some instances, we would try to speak to the traders to advise and guide them on their responsibilities, but others may go straight to criminal investigation.

‘There’s no excuse for traders to list for sale vehicles which have not undergone a comprehensive mechanical inspection by a competent engineer.

‘Consumers are entitled to be treated fairly, and if they do choose to purchase a vehicle, they have a right to expect that the vehicle is as described by the trader and safe to be on the road.’

Stock image used for illustrative purposes