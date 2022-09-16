Darlington Skoda dealership honours long-serving members of staff with a combined 50 years of service

Bristol Street Motors Darlington Skoda has been honouring some of its longest serving members of staff after a quartet of workers racked up half a century of service.

John Humble, Michael Gallagher, Robert Boston and Martin Appleby were all presented with special certificates after reaching a combined 50 years at the dealership.

Humble, a service & maintenance technician, has worked at the site for 15 years, which is the same length of time as Gallagher, a service driver.

Boston, a service & maintenance technician, and Appleby, a service & diagnostic technician, have both now reached a decade of service.

Stuart Hill, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Darlington Skoda, said: ‘My four colleagues have been dedicated to delivering the very best service for decades; their experience and skill is one of the reasons we are so successful and have a loyal customer base.

‘These days, it’s far more unusual to find such longevity and I congratulate them all on their dedication and loyalty.’

Commenting on the achievement, Humble said: ‘I know I speak for all of us when I say that we wouldn’t still be here if this wasn’t a great dealership and a brilliant company to work for.

‘The development and welfare of colleagues is really important at Bristol Street Motors, and we have all benefitted from that. It’s rewarding to see customers coming back, time after time, which proves we’re definitely doing something right!’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘Thanks to John, Michael, Robert and Martin for their many years of service at Bristol Street Motors Darlington Skoda.

‘Their experience is vital, especially to younger colleagues who will learn so much from them to ensure the continued success of the dealership.’