David Hanna to take over as head of network sales at Volkswagen UK

David Hanna is to head up Volkswagen UK’s network sales division, it has been announced.

He’ll take over the role as of September 1, moving from the position of head of direct sales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in the UK and replacing James Douglas, who leaves on August 31 after nearly 11 years at Volkswagen Group.

Hanna, who has spent 18 years in the automotive industry, began his career with Volkswagen Group UK in 2014 as the national fleet sales manager for Audi.

He then joined VW’s commercial vehicles division in 2017, where he was head of fleet, head of aftersales and head of sales operations, before becoming the direct sales head.

Hanna said: ‘I am very excited to be joining Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

‘The brand holds a special place in the hearts of car buyers, especially in the UK, thanks to its fantastic and comprehensive range of vehicles, built on a strong history of iconic nameplates such as Beetle, Golf, GTI and R.

‘But it’s not just about the products. The brand’s retailer partners have played a key role in Volkswagen’s commercial performance, helping it rise to the top of the UK’s new car sales charts in both 2021 and 2022.

‘Volkswagen is at a transformative stage in its history, firmly on its way to an electric future with the ever-growing ID range of battery-electric vehicles, as well as adapting to rapidly evolving customer expectations.

‘I am confident that our retailers will continue to deliver high performance and brilliant customer focus. I can’t wait to work with them.’

Rod McLeod, director of Volkswagen UK, said: ‘I am really pleased to welcome David to Volkswagen, and am looking forward to the knowledge and insight he will bring to the head of network sales role from his varied career to date.

‘He will be a great addition not only to the leadership team at our headquarters, but also to our fantastic retail network.’