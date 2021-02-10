Isuzu UK has honoured its top dealers – with David Taylor (Garages) scooping four of the 18 trophies and being named its dealer of the year for 2020.

The Llangattock-based dealership was praised for its finance deals and new vehicle sales, as well as being named regional dealer for the south and overall top dealership.

Isuzu UK said the company was also commended for ‘the significant investment’ to redevelop its premises over the past year.

The pick-up manufacturer’s ceremony acknowledging the talent and expertise across its growing UK network was held online but that didn’t stop the black ties coming out.

Among the other triumphs, Warrington Vehicle Centre was named Fleet Dealer of the Year, York Van Centre took the title of Accessories Dealer of the Year and Cross Keys of Leeds was awarded the Customer Care Dealer of the Year trophy.

Honorary mentions were also given to 16 graduates of Isuzu’s training programme, with Listers of Worcester sales manager James Williams being crowned Pick-Up Professional of the Year.

William Brown, managing director of Isuzu UK, said: ‘It’s important for us to acknowledge the huge effort and dedication of our dealer network, especially after such a challenging year.

‘Many of our customers are key workers who provide essential services, and our dealers resolved to help keep Britain working in 2020 by maintaining their vehicles, so I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all the nominated and winning dealers.

‘Recognising our dealers’ accomplishments is a positive way to start the year, and 2021 looks to be particularly successful for Isuzu as we increase our dealer network coverage and launch the All-New Isuzu D-Max.’

The new model is set to begin arriving in UK showrooms in March, with a choice of 4×2 or 4×4, manual or automatic transmission, three cab types and four trim levels.

The winners of the Isuzu UK 2021 Dealer Awards

Accessories Dealer of the Year – York Van Centre

Accessories Sales Per Unit Dealer of the Year – Lloyds Dumfries

Parts Dealer of the Year – Roger Young

Customer Care Dealer of the Year – Cross Keys

Contract Hire Dealer of the Year – Motus Commercials

Finance Dealer of the Year – David Taylor (Garages)

New Vehicle Sales Dealer of the Year – David Taylor (Garages)

Fleet Dealer of the Year – Warrington Vehicle Centre

New Dealer of the Year – Listers of Worcester

Used Pick-Up Dealer of the Year – Compass Isuzu

Marketing & Social Media Dealer of the Year – R W Crawfords

Most Improved Dealer of the Year – Cawdor Cars (Aberystwyth)

Pick-Up Professional of the Year – James Williams (Listers of Worcester)

Dealer Principal of the Year – Wes Crawford (R W Crawfords)

Regional Dealer of the Year (North) – York Van Centre

Regional Dealer of the Year (South) – David Taylor (Garages)

2020 Dealer of the Year – David Taylor (Garages)

Special Appreciation Award – Jon Mathers (Unity Group)

David Taylor (Garages) is pictured in a Google Street View image taken in July 2016