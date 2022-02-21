Dealer group Arnold Clark fights off residents’ objections to win the day over proposal for more lights at car supermarket

A proposal for two light-up signs at an Arnold Clark dealership that had already been condemned for its existing ‘Blackpool Illuminations’ has been approved.

As reported by Car Dealer in January, the Motorstore in Warrington wanted to put up two 6.5m illuminated signs to advertise the Renault and Dacia brands but drew stinging criticism from a resident.

Opposing the application, they said things were already so bad with lights on at the car supermarket throughout the night that ‘the local robins are singing all night thinking it is daylight’.

They added that the light was so strong that ‘since they moved into this location it has been like looking at Blackpool Illuminations every night’ and that it was similar to Wembley Stadium’s floodlights.

He also said the previous occupant Toys R Us had never caused any problems with its lights.

Another resident also lodged an objection, saying the lighting there was intrusive enough already and there was no need for any more.

Car Dealer contacted Arnold Clark and was told: ‘The site at Warrington was subject to a rigorous planning application, including details of the external lighting which was approved at the time.

‘Since the branch opened, we have responded to queries from residents, dimming the lighting on our signage lettering lower than the approved light levels.

‘We believe in working closely with the local community and will investigate possibilities with our contractors to reduce light levels to create a better experience for local residents, while still ensuring we have enough lighting for our CCTV.’

Now the residents have lost their bid to see the proposal for the 6.5m signs thrown out, as the council’s planning committee has approved them, according to the Warrington Guardian.