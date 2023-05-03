Dealer group Crawfords agrees deal to sell Isuzu’s range-topping Arctic Trucks

Dealer group Crawfords is to stock Isuzu’s specialist Arctic Trucks after agreeing an ‘exciting’ new deal with the Japanese brand.

The off-road outfit launched its range-topping D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 in the UK back in June and it will now be sold at Crawfords’ Essex branch.

The three-acre site will exhibit the extreme adventure vehicles both inside and outside the dealership with different strategies for each.

Outside, Crawfords hope to ‘provide onlookers with a snapshot of the model’s outdoor prowess’, while the indoor display is intended to ‘accentuate the AT35’s size and exude a powerful presence’.

Away from the Essex site, buyers will also be able to order the trucks at Crawfords’ depots in Kent and West Sussex.

Reacting to the new agreement, Bob Russell, head of business at Crawfords Isuzu, said: ‘With the overwhelming success of the Isuzu franchise, adding Arctic Trucks to the current Isuzu lineup is an exciting opportunity for Crawfords.

‘This totally unique vehicle will allow us to further promote the brand with this fantastic flagship AT35 model.

‘There are exciting times ahead for Crawfords and the Isuzu brand.’

The Arctic Trucks AT35 is priced from £47,999 and has been described as Isuzu UK’s premium adventure vehicle.

The professionally re-engineered vehicle incorporates significant enhancements to the body, frame, drivetrain, suspension, wheels and tyres and retains Isuzu’s five-year/125,000-mile warranty.