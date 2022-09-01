Dealer group R.W Crawfords agrees sponsorship deals with trio of non-league football clubs

Dealer group R.W Crawfords has announced a new deal to sponsor a trio of non-league football clubs.

The outfit, which is a specialised provider of Isuzu vehicles, has signed up to the agreement via three of its local depots.

It will now become the main shirt sponsor of Egerton Football Club in Kent, Woodham Radars Football Club in Essex, and Billinghurst Football Club in Sussex.

The sponsorship of the teams, each of which began in July, will run initially for the upcoming season with plans to extend each partnership if successful.

The partnership will also provide advertising pitch side banners as well as social media promotions which will be ongoing throughout the season.

Crawfords, which was established by Bob Crawford in 1980 as a farm machinery dealership in Essex, has since evolved into a much larger company consisting of four locations across the south of England.

Crawfords has also expanded its range of products since opening, adopting the Isuzu franchise in 2014 with dedicated Isuzu staff members on multiple sites.

Hannah Kelsey, group marketing manager at Crawfords, said: ‘Our multiple partnerships with these clubs is really exciting.

‘Sponsoring different teams of different levels allows us to give something back to the local community through supporting non-league football.

‘This falls in line with the recent announcement regarding Isuzu UK’s title sponsorship of England’s two leading non-league competitions.

‘We are proud to sponsor these clubs and look forward to a great 2022/23 season!’

Alan Able, brand director at Isuzu UK, added: ‘With Isuzu UK aiming to become the driving force behind non-league football, it is no surprise that members of the Isuzu dealer network, like Crawfords, are actively contributing to the betterment of their local non-league clubs.

‘This dealer participation is reflective of Isuzu UK’s aim of drawing attention towards passionate, local clubs throughout the period of our multi-year sponsorship deal with The FA.’