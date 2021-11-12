Dealer group Endeavour Automotive submits plans for state-of-the-art Volvo dealership at former college site

A former college training centre is set to be transformed into a state-of-the-art Volvo dealership after plans were submitted by dealer group Endeavour Automotive.

The site, in Romford, is currently empty but was was previously home to Barking and Dagenham College’s centre of mechanical excellence.

With the plot now going unused, dealer group Endeavour wants to move in and open a dealership on the site, creating a number of jobs in the process.

It has submitted a planning application which could see the building turned into a Volvo dealership.

If approved, the building would be refurbished with the ground floor featuring the main showroom and reception area.

There would also be a service and workshop area with staff offices located upstairs on the first floor, reports the Romford Recorder.

The dealership would add competition to the area, with a Glyn Hopkin Nissan site located on the same road.

It would also add to Endeavour Automotive’s impressive portfolio of dealerships, with the company making a profit of almost £17m last year.

According to its website, the group currently operates 16 dealerships across the country including eight Volvo sites.

A planning committee will consider its request for the Romford site at a later date.

The proposed opening hours for the showroom are between 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

Image: One of Endeavour’s other Volvo dealerships, in Chiswick