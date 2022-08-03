Dealer group JCT600 completes takeover of Volkswagen Van Centre West Yorkshire Ltd

Dealer group JCT600 has expanded its network with the acquisition of Volkswagen Van Centre West Yorkshire Ltd.

The outfit, which has dealerships in Cleckheaton and Leeds, will complement the JCT600’s existing Volkswagen van retail outlets in York, Hull and Sheffield, along with its van servicing centre in Leeds.

The deal makes the dealer group the largest Volkswagen van dealer in the UK with five sites and will see Bradford-based firm acquire the business from founder Andrew Caygill.

With its head office in Cleckheaton, Volkswagen Van Centre West Yorkshire was established in 1979 and has grown to a 50-strong team who will all join JCT600. The business will continue to trade under its existing name.

John Tordoff, JCT600 chief executive, said: ‘Volkswagen Van Centre West Yorkshire is a well-known regional business with a strong reputation and a loyal customer following.

‘The addition of the Cleckheaton and Leeds dealerships is a great fit for us, strengthening our retail van operations in West Yorkshire and giving us coverage across the entire region.

‘It will very much be business as usual – having acquired such reputable dealerships, we plan for them to continue to operate as they do now.

‘We appreciate that the success of the business is largely down to its people, many of whom have worked there for many years, and customers will continue to receive the same personal service they are used to and will also benefit from a greater choice of stock.’

Andrew Caygill, founder of Volkswagen Van Centre West Yorkshire, added: ‘Having built up the business over the last 43 years, I think we should all be very proud of what we have achieved.

‘I’d like to reassure our loyal team and customers that they will be in very safe hands as part of the JCT600 group which shares our commitment to providing outstanding customer service and looking after colleagues – and thank you to everyone who has played a role in helping us create such a successful business.’

Pictureed (L to R): Howard Marshall; Josh Caygill; Andrew Umpleby; Justin Smith; John Tordoff; and Richard Hargraves of JCT600