Dealer group LSH Auto agrees sponsorship deal with local women’s football team

Dealer group LSH Auto has agreed a new deal to sponsor Mancunian Unity Women FC as it looks to grow its community engagement.

The deal will see the logos of LSH Auto and its Mercedes-Benz of Stockport dealership displayed on the club’s shirts.

Founded in 2019, Mancunian Unity Women FC is a women’s and girls’ only football club that provides fee-free football for all ages, high quality coaching and equipment, a sense of belonging, and support in a non-judgmental, inclusive environment.

Phil Burke, manager of the team’s first XI said: ‘Women’s football teams usually begin as an add on to an already established male team. We aim to challenge and change that.

‘We are excited to welcome LSH Auto into the Unity family, whilst connecting our skills and passion to create more opportunity within women’s football and continue to build our amazing club.’

Player, Danielle Cooper added: ‘We are honoured to be sponsored by LSH Auto and Mercedes-Benz of Stockport.

‘For us to be recognised by such a successful company, only signifies how much this club has already achieved, and how far we are yet to go.

‘We are already overwhelmed with the support and encouragement received from the Mercedes-Benz team and can’t wait to take our new sponsor on this journey with us to the top!’

The club currently sit top, and are unbeaten, in the Greater Manchester Premier League. If they win the league, they will be promoted into the North West Regional League.

Tracy Ellam, operations director for LSH Auto, said: ‘We thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Mancunian Unity Women FC to our showroom this week and meeting some of the players.

‘At LSH Auto, we’re committed to giving back to the communities that support us. That’s one of our core principles.

‘We’re also passionate about diversity, so we’re really pleased to be supporting a club with such positive values that really align with our own. I look forward to continuing to watch them go from strength to strength.’

