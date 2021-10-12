Dealer Management System of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Click Dealer classes itself as a performance partner for dealers, helping them to buy and sell more vehicles more profitably and more often.

Its integrated suites of services help them to manage, digitalise and market their business.

Director Ollie Moxham was over the moon with its Car Dealer Power victory, telling James Baggott: ‘It’s fantastic. It’s a brilliant accolade to have been able to achieve.

‘With it being industry-recognised, voted for by the dealers, it’s one we take a lot of pride in. The team will be really buzzed up when they hear it on the announcement day.’

The company was also highly commended as website provider for independent dealers and for lead generation, and Moxham said that to bag three honours was a huge achievement that reflected its integrated approach.

But what is it exactly that makes Click Dealer stand out and led to dealers voting for it?

‘I think there are two main things,’ said Moxham.

‘Firstly, a drive on innovation, constantly looking at what is going to change in the dealers’ landscape and how we are best placed to serve them.

‘We’ve also got a strong focus on customer service – something that our online reviews speak really high of as well.

‘We’re always there to answer any of our dealers’ inquiries and kind of hold their hand through any of the digital transformations.’

Click Dealer was acquired this summer by motor finance broker and technology provider Evolution Funding Group – and looking ahead, Moxham said it would be really beneficial in kickstarting its finance platform, which it will be bringing to market early in 2022.