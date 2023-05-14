Dealership courtesy car caught by police speeding at over 140mph

A Porsche courtesy car was caught speeding at more than 140mph by police near Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police Traffic Officers tweeted on Thursday (May 11) that the Porsche 911 Cabriolet had been seen racing a BMW in Sefton by Mersey Police.

The Greater Manchester force then picked up the car in Salford after it was identified by ANPR.

Officers then discovered it was a courtesy car and contacted the dealership, who requested the vehicle was taken off the driver.

A new Porsche 911 Cabriolet starts from £107,000 and has a top speed between 180 and 192mph depending on the model.

The dealership was not disclosed but Greater Manchester Police were contacted for comment.

Picture credit: Greater Manchester Police/Twitter