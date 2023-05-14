Log in

Dealership courtesy car caught by police speeding at over 140mph

  • The Porsche 911 Cabriolet was stopped in Salford by Greater Manchester Police
  • The company was informed and they requested the car was taken off the driver
Time 9:54 am, May 14, 2023

A Porsche courtesy car was caught speeding at more than 140mph by police near Manchester. 

Greater Manchester Police Traffic Officers tweeted on Thursday (May 11) that the Porsche 911 Cabriolet had been seen racing a BMW in Sefton by Mersey Police.

The Greater Manchester force then picked up the car in Salford after it was identified by ANPR.

Officers then discovered it was a courtesy car and contacted the dealership, who requested the vehicle was taken off the driver.

A new Porsche 911 Cabriolet starts from £107,000 and has a top speed between 180 and 192mph depending on the model.

The dealership was not disclosed but Greater Manchester Police were contacted for comment.

Earlier this month (May 7), Car Dealer reported on a car dealership who were fined £666 for not disclosing who was driving a vehicle during an offence.

Picture credit: Greater Manchester Police/Twitter

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

