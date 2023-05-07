Car dealership ordered to pay more than £1,000 after they would not disclose who was driving a vehicle

A Telford-based used car dealer has been fined after they didn’t disclose the details of a driver who committed an offence in a car.

Top Cars Telford Ltd, which operate from Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Dawley, Shropshire, appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court.

According to the Shropshire Star, director Anjum Gill entered a guilty plea on behalf of the car dealership.

The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, when an offence was committed in a Mercedes-Benz.

Top Cars Telford was fined £666, court costs of £136 and a victim surcharge of £266.

In total the car dealership was ordered to pay £1,068.

The family-run business offers a range of mainly executive and performance cars.

Image credit: Worcester Magistrates Court/Google Streetview