Worcester Magistrates Court from Google StreetviewWorcester Magistrates Court from Google Streetview

Car dealership ordered to pay more than £1,000 after they would not disclose who was driving a vehicle

  • A used car dealer was fined £666 for not disclosing driver details after an offence
  • The Mercedes-Benz was caught committing an offence in November last year
  • A director of Telford Top Car Ltd appeared in court to plead guilty
Time 6:56 am, May 7, 2023

A Telford-based used car dealer has been fined after they didn’t disclose the details of a driver who committed an offence in a car.

Top Cars Telford Ltd, which operate from Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Dawley, Shropshire, appeared at Worcester Magistrates Court.

According to the Shropshire Star, director Anjum Gill entered a guilty plea on behalf of the car dealership.

The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, when an offence was committed in a Mercedes-Benz.

Top Cars Telford was fined £666, court costs of £136 and a victim surcharge of £266.

In total the car dealership was ordered to pay £1,068.

The family-run business offers a range of mainly executive and performance cars.

This week Car Dealer also reported on a car dealership worker who admitted to stealing from her employer. and a car dealer who appeared in court for turning to drugs after the pandemic caused his business to struggle.

Image credit: Worcester Magistrates Court/Google Streetview

