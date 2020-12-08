Two dealerships in Surrey are helping a children’s hospice again this Christmas.

FG Barnes Nissan of Guildford and Bishops Guildford, which is part of the family-owned FG Barnes Group, have teamed up with the Surrey Advertiser Group to support the town’s Shooting Star hospice, Christopher’s.

Last year, people were asked to buy a gift or two, which were then placed under the Christmas tree at Bishops showrooms before being taken to the youngsters.

However, because of the pandemic, this year a JustGiving page has been set up instead for donations to help with the hospice’s work.

FG Barnes director Bala Waran said: ‘We have been so surprised by the amount of presents donated over the past couple of years.

‘It is really wonderful to be able to support a local charity at this time of year, and I was bowled over and humbled when we delivered everything.

‘We are hoping that this year will be bigger and better and that the local community of readers will support the hospice and the children and their families once again to make it a memorable Christmas.’

To donate to the appeal, click here.

Image shows an earlier FG Barnes Christmas appeal for the hospice