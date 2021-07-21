Dealerships in Cornwall and Wales are first in UK to display new Nissan branding

Nissan dealerships in Cornwall and Wales have become the UK’s first to display the manufacturer’s new corporate identity.

Hawkins Motor Group’s showroom in Penryn, pictured, and Griffin Mill Garages in Pontypridd are displaying the new logo as part of the new Nissan retail experience as the manufacturer emphasised the importance of bricks-and-mortar dealerships.

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, said: ‘We’ve seen an accelerated shift in consumers interacting on our online platforms due to Covid-19, but physical dealerships remain an integral element of our operation.

‘Although increased digitalisation has made it possible for consumers to start their journey with us in new and original ways, showrooms are the main space for direct interaction with our products, technologies and services, and dealers will continue to be a pivotal physical anchor point in our sales strategy.’

Richard May, dealer principal at Hawkins Penryn, said: ‘The new corporate identity looks great – it’s clean, modern and striking. Our Nissan showroom is now very bright, crisp and sharp, and has a very modern feel.

‘Thanks largely to Nissan’s new visual identity, we now have a lovely clear, functional space. We all feel it’s been thought out really well, and we’ve had plenty of positive feedback from customers.’

Griffin Mill Garages was badly affected by Storm Dennis in February 2020 and had to close temporarily.

Managing director Mark Pardoe said: ‘We upgraded to the new corporate identity following a significant flood incident to the business and the difference is amazing!

‘The showroom and offices now have a contemporary and stylish feel, significantly upscaled from the prior identity.

‘The staff love the new working environment and we’ve had some great feedback from customers, who have really embraced the relaxed feel to the discussion areas.’