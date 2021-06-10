Devonshire Motors boss says sales power of Isuzu and Hyundai was too good to resist as brands join portfolio

Devonshire Motors dealer principal Nathan Tomlinson has told how adding Isuzu and Hyundai to the showroom’s portfolio was irresistible.

The Barnstaple-based business welcomed Isuzu in April, and Hyundai will be getting on board in August.

It comes as Devonshire’s 30-year sales partnership with Mitrsubishi draws to a close, with the manufacturer withdrawing models from European sale, although Devonshire will be continuing with aftersales, as it does for Honda.

Telling Car Dealer what had attracted Devonshire to Isuzu and Hyundai, Tomlinson said: ‘Both manufacturers, in their own way, are as current and future-proof as any right now.

‘Hyundai needs no introduction when it comes to innovation and technology, with an incredible range of vehicles, an ultra-rapid refreshment cycle, and PHEV/BEV options to suit today and tomorrow.

‘ In much the same way, the Isuzu D-Max is the newest pick-up on the market and is able to meet current and future emission targets.

‘More than ever, working with brand partners who can offer a long-term opportunity is vital for an effective business strategy.

‘But equally, it’s important to be relevant today, and there’s no doubt that both Hyundai and Isuzu sell a lot of cars to a lot of brand-loyal customers. That’s a combination that’s very hard to resist.’

Tomlinson also said that welcoming the brands into the business gave the team and local community ‘some very exciting and advanced products’.

And he added: ‘But it also gives us the opportunity to show both manufacturers the value we can add for them.

‘A franchise relationship is very much a two-way street.

‘We take a lot of pride in what we do, not just in terms of the way we operate our business but in the way we work with our dealer colleagues and manufacturers.

‘Our team are very proud of our two new brands, as we are of our existing brands, and we’re looking forward to making a positive contribution across the board.’

Tomlinson reckoned that Devonshire would be able to establish itself quickly with Isuzu and Hyundai on a local level – and the sky’s the limit!

‘The team here are very keen and are spending a lot of time training and absorbing as much information as they can,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘In terms of my own expectations, working with new partners, as long as there’s consultation and collaboration in the mix then I think we can achieve anything.

‘Without a doubt there’s more change coming – we have to remain open-minded and nimble so that we can adapt quickly.

‘The more we can all work together, the quicker and easier it will be to solve the challenges that crop up.’

And he was full of praise for both manufacturers when it came to working with them.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

‘Through the discussion stages and on-boarding, I can’t speak highly enough of the support we’ve had from Hyundai and Isuzu.

‘I probably should be careful not to say something that comes back to bite me but, honestly, everyone we’ve dealt with so far has been incredibly accommodating.

‘That applies equally to the team at Mitsubishi who have made the transitions very comfortable for us. During difficult times it again proves that good people rarely struggle to make things happen.’