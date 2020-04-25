Vehicle aftercare product supplier Diamondbrite has donated hand sanitisers to the NHS to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

After switching half of its manufacturing capability to making hand and surface sanitisers plus a special non-abrasive soap as well as antibacterial cleaning products, Diamondbrite donated 23 of its 100ml bottles of the hand sanitiser to the children’s ward at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, with the offer of more if needed.

Lance Boseley, Diamondbrite marketing director, said: ‘We saw an issue with the availability of hand sanitiser at the very start and as a chemical manufacturer knew we could help.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Since then, we have shifted 50 per cent of our production over to these new products and have been able to supply the MoD, doctors’ surgeries and nurses at local hospitals.’

Paula Coulter, from the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital paediatrics department, said: ‘Thank you so much for the alcohol gel. It will be put to very good use on our ward.’

More: Official – Government confirms car dealers CAN sell cars and deliver during lockdown

More: Aston Martin extends new car warranties

ADVERTISEMENT

More: Have we begun to turn a corner, asks What Car?