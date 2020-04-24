Aston Martin is to extend its new car warranties to help customers who have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Warranties that have expired since March 14, 2020 will now be valid to June 30, 2020.

The luxury car manufacturer has also said that even if a car misses a specified service interval, it won’t affect its warranty, ensuring peace of mind for owners.

Andy West, director of client services, said: ‘For all of us, the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time.

‘While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many, we want to let our customers know that, in partnership with our global dealer network, we are doing all we can to support them and their sports cars through this period, and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.’

All cars that are serviced within the earlier of three months or 2,000 miles of the service interval light coming on will stay under warranty.

Once lockdown restrictions are eased, owners should contact their nearest Aston Martin dealer to organise a service.

The news follows the announcement by Aston Martin that its St Athan site will be resuming production on May 5, following guidelines from Public Health Wales and Public Health England to protect the workforce.

The main plant in Gaydon is to reopen at an as-yet-unspecified later date. Both have been shut since March 25.

