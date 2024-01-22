Dodgy Isle of Man car dealer jailed for nearly 10 years for long-running fraud campaign worth £860,000

The conman has now appeared at the Douglas Courthouse where a deemster – the Isle of Man equivalent to a judge – heard how he consigned victims to a ‘life of misery’ with his offending.

The court was told that the defendant committed 21 offences during a two-year campaign that lasted between November 2017 and September 2019.

Using his now-defunct business to scam customers, Cooper took out third-party loans on cars before he sold them on to unsuspecting customers, as well as making similar arrangements on vehicles he never even owned.

He also sold or part-exchanged cars on behalf of customers who then never received the money they were owed.

The defendant even claimed to have assets, including properties and luxury vehicles, totalling £4m in order to illegally secure personal loans of £130,000.

Cooper used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself, which included two large bank transfers to a jewellery firm in 2020.

After hearing all the evidence, deemster Graeme Cook ruled that only a custodial sentence would be ‘appropriate’ for Cooper.

He was sentenced to nine years and 10 months behind bars, during a hearing that took place last Wednesday (Jan 17).

Evidence included a harrowing account from the mother of a disabled child, who asked Cooper to sell her Range Rover in order to fund a new run-around.

The dealer took control of the car in September 2019 but the customer never heard from him again, causing her to fall into a ‘downhill spiral financially’.

In a victim impact statement, she told the court that the offence ‘may have given him a moment of joy, but it gave me a life of suffering’.

Cooper’s offending eventually came to the attention of the authorities when loan company Cherry Godfrey was contacted by a firm in the UK, which had concerns over a McClaren 570GT Coupe.

It turned out the vehicle was subject to a fraudulent loan worth £118,00, sparking a police investigation.

The inquiry eventually uncovered the full extent of Cooper’s crimes, totalling £862,479, and he was arrested in November 2022.