The Donnelly Group has been awarded the title of number one regional Land Rover retailer in the 2020 Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards.

Its Land Rover showroom in Dungannon was recognised for excellence in delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

Donnelly Group managing director Dave Sheeran said: ‘2020 was undoubtedly one of the most challenging years in recent history for motor retail, and to be recognised for our commitment to customer service in the face of a global pandemic is a tremendous achievement for the team.

‘Whilst we were able to safely welcome customers into the showroom for a brief period towards the end of the year, the majority of our interaction with customers in 2020 was remote.

‘The team moved very quickly to facilitate video calls and virtual tours of the cars to assist customers with their purchase.

‘This was warmly welcomed by customers and an initiative we continued throughout the first few months of 2021. We are grateful to now be open by appointment for sales and aftersales.

‘The last 12 months have been the most challenging of our careers, and I am extremely proud of the team at Land Rover who have introduced innovative measures that continue to put the customer first.’

He added: ‘At Donnelly Group we are committed to delivering high standards of customer service at all levels of the business.’

The Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards go to dealerships deemed to have performed brilliantly against all measures on the manufacturer’s Balanced Scorecard.

Pictured at top from left are managing director Dave Sheeran, executive chairman Terence Donnelly and director Raymond Donnelly at the opening of the Donnelly Group Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Dungannon in 2018