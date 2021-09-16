Don’t miss your last chance to grab a place on Bangers4Ben 2021 and drive the best roads in Britain!

The countdown has begun to the start of Bangers4Ben 2021 where our teams will be taking on the greatest roads in Britain!

Now is your chance to grab one of the very last places available for the charity rally in aid of Ben, taking place from Saturday, October 9 to Tuesday, October 12.

The route will start in Newbury at a surprise location, and will see drivers visiting Aberystwyth, the Brecon Beacons, Buxton and York among many places over the course of the four days, with all relevant Covid protocols adhered to.

The route will take them to iconic driving roads, such as the Black Mountain Pass, Devil’s Staircase, Evo Triangle, Cat and Fiddle, Snake Pass, Fleet Moss, and Buttertubs Pass.

There are 50 places on the rally and it costs £650 per entry, which covers accommodation, breakfast and evening meals for the driver and co-driver, plus AA support.

Bangers can’t cost any more than £750 and, as always, they should be themed and dressed up as far as the law allows.

The cars will then be auctioned at BCA Blackbushe following the rally in aid of the charity.

Teams are also being encouraged to raise £1,000 each as Automation Events, which is running the event this year, aims to take the total raised over the years to more than £500,000.

Head of event operations at Automotion Events Kelly Neal said: ‘Keep it wacky but keep it legal! We want people to enjoy themselves but in a sensible way!’

She added: ‘We’re thrilled that Bangers4Ben is back and we’re really looking forward to raising lots of money for such a worthy cause while having terrific fun at the same time.’

Automotion Events boss Andy Entwistle said: ‘We hope to raise more than £50,000 for Ben, and in a year that’s been really challenging for Ben we’d rather do it in the UK and make it happen than not do it at all and not raise this money for a charity that’s looking after all of us.

‘Also, the thing to remember is they have done some amazing things for some of our colleagues who haven’t had it so easy.

‘So I would say to the industry: for those of you who have worked hard throughout this and done really well as a result of the market being buoyant, now’s the time that you can give a little something back to help those who perhaps haven’t had it so easy and have a bit of a break at the same time.’

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘After the year we’ve had, our industry needs something to look forward to!

‘We rely on fundraising initiatives like this so we can continue to support automotive people when they face life’s toughest challenges.

‘The generosity of our industry helps ensure Ben is always there for those who need us, and this event will help us make a life-changing difference.

‘Thank you to Automotion Events and Car Dealer for their continued support.’

Get your place on Bangers4Ben 2021 by clicking here now.