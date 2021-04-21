Drive Motor Retail Group is celebrating scooping half of the top 10 places in the latest UK Vauxhall dealership performance rankings.

Its Hartlepool showroom, pictured, came first out of 170 Vauxhall dealerships across the country, while the firm’s Redcar and Stockton-on-Tees dealerships were third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bury St Edmunds and Leicester dealerships came ninth and tenth.

The rankings are based on retail car sales volume and market share, together with quality scores from sales and service customers.

The group came 42nd in our inaugural Top 100 list of the most profitable UK dealerships, with an EBITDA profit of £5.74m on revenue of £262.73m, and a one per cent ROS.

Rob Keenan, joint managing director of Drive Motor Retail Group, which has 17 dealerships, said: ‘We are delighted to have performed so well, especially in what has been an exceptionally challenging year for the motor trade.

‘It is fantastic to see that the level of sales volumes and customer service is high across our dealer network, shown by the fact that we made up half of the 10 best-performing dealerships in the UK.’

Fellow joint MD Stuart Harrison added: ‘The Drive group takes customer satisfaction very seriously and we always try to go the extra mile.

‘I’d like to say thank you to every team member across the UK for the huge contribution they have made.’

Drive was named Opel Group’s European Dealer Group of the Year in 2019, and its Bury St Edmunds dealership was named 2019 Dealer of the Year as well.

Vauxhall group operations manager David Fishwick said: ‘Drive group’s performance this year has been outstanding – to have such a large proportion of dealerships making up the top 10 is exceptional.

‘As a manufacturer, Vauxhall rely on dealer groups like Drive to provide high-quality customer service and represent the brand in the best possible way.

‘The awards Drive have previously won, combined with the latest performance rankings, demonstrate that the level of service they are providing has been consistently high for several years.’