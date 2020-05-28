A Drive Vauxhall dealership in Bristol is shutting up shop.

The Bristol Central branch in Avon Street is to close, although it isn’t known what has prompted the move or when exactly it will cease trading. Car Dealer contacted Drive Vauxhall for a comment but has failed to get a reply.

A spokesman for Vauxhall Motors told Car Dealer: ‘Vauxhall Motors is aware of the intended closure of the Drive Vauxhall retailer in the Bristol city centre. The future coverage of that area is something that we are working with Drive for the longer term.

‘Drive Vauxhall retains the Bristol North and Bristol East retailers and will meet the needs of the Vauxhall customers in and around the Bristol area.’

Drive Vauxhall is a privately owned automotive retail group, with dealerships in 16 locations across the Midlands, East Anglia, as well as the north-east and south-west of England. It boasts a turnover of some £300m a year and more than 1,000 employees.

