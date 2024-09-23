Driver hospitalised after horror dealership crash which left vehicle on its roof

A motorist has been hospitalised after a horror crash at a Ford dealership which left a car on its roof.

The emergency services rushed to the scene in the early hours of Friday morning (Sep 20) after a collision outside Sandicliffe Ford’s commercial vehicle centre in Stapleford, Notts.

Fire crews from Stapleford, Highfields and Ilkeston all attended, as well as police and paramedics.

One driver had to be extracted from the car before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Images taken at the scene show a white Vauxhall, which has almost completely crumpled on the passenger side, and another silver car upside down.

A red Ford Ka appears to have also suffered more minor damage in the collision.

In response to the incident, a spokesman for Stapleford Fire Station said: ‘In the early hours of Friday morning, our team, supported by Highfields Fire Station and Ilkeston Community Fire Station, attended a report of a Road Traffic Collision.

‘One male was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital by road ambulance. We wish him a speedy recovery.’

Nottinghamshire Police did not respond to Car Dealer’s repeated requests for a comment.

It is not clear whether the person involved remains in hospital and no update has been given as to their condition.