Driving school BSM has added more than 200 Peugeot 208s to its fleet.

The order is part of a total delivery of more than 750 cars to the school over the course of the year, with more 208 and 308 models set to arrive.

The latest batch of 208 models all come in Allure trim with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, and feature parking aids and Peugeot’s trademark 3D i-Cockpit digital display.

BSM’s latest order brings the total number of cars supplied by Peugeot to over 4,000 since the partnership began in 2015.

Founded in 1910, BSM says the Peugeot models are among the most popular cars learner drivers like to be taught in,

Robert Cowell, interim managing director of BSM, said: ‘We frequently update our fleet to offer the best choice for instructors and are delighted to add the latest version of the Peugeot 208.

‘The new models have gone down well with instructors and it is a modern, comfortable car for pupils to learn in.’

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK added: ‘We are absolutely delighted to continue our work with BSM and be able to provide their fleet with some of the latest offerings in our range.

‘BSM have played an instrumental role over the past century in getting Brits out onto our roads, and we are thrilled with the positive reception that our models have received from BSM customers and instructors.’