DS Automobiles has appointed a new UK managing director – Jules Tilstone.

Tilstone takes over from Alain Descat and leaves his previous role of DS Automobiles’ European commercial director, a position he has held since 2017.

Descat has managed the DS’s UK business since 2018 and now departs to take the duties of DS marketing director for France.

Tilsone has over 20 years of experience across PSA Groupe, having started his career with the company as a commercial manager, developing his career in national gleet and then marketing before moving to DS Automobiles in 2014 to the position of international head of marketing.

He said: ‘It is a great privilege to take on the role of managing director for DS Automobiles in the UK.

‘I have worked very closely with Alain over the past few years and appreciate all the hard work and effort he has put into developing the strength of the DS brand in the UK. I am thoroughly looking forward to building on this work.

‘We have an exciting future ahead as a young and agile new premium brand with electrification at the heart of our strategy.

‘In Europe this year, we are outselling Lexus and closing in on Jaguar. We have an enormous opportunity to deliver a razor sharp customer focus as we look to establish a seamless digital presence, consolidating our DS Stores and Salons and are committed to providing the choice between a digital and a physical experience at each and every stage of the journey. The ultimate luxury for our clients is choice.’

Over the past six months, DS Automobiles has opened two of its biggest DS showrooms in the UK – with DS Store Leicester, and its flagship, DS Store West London.

The brand also launched its Virtual Showroom platform, which includes a 360-degree virtual tour with a trained DS Advisor, and this week launches its selling online service.

Tilstone will report to Alison Jones, group managing director UK & senior vice president PSA Groupe Executive, who recently spoke to Car Dealer at the opening of Robins & Day’s flagship West London showroom (you can watch our interview at the top of this story).

She said: ‘We are incredibly excited to welcome Jules into the role of managing director of DS Automobiles in the UK. Jules already has a proven track record working with DS as the brand has gone from strength to strength across Europe.

‘I would like to thank Alain Descat for all the great work he has done to develop DS Automobiles across the UK over the past few years, and wish him all the best for the next stage in his career.’

