French premium brand DS Automobiles has opened its largest showroom in the UK.

The DS Store Leicester, run by Robins & Day, has 17 workshop bays, with the possibility of adding a further six bays during peak times, and fast and rapid chargers for electric cars which are free to use for existing and potential customers.

The site also has capacity for 150 used cars across Groupe PSA brands, with customers able to access thousands of vehicles through Robins & Day’s own stock system.

The showroom offers the full DS range which will include the new DS 9 saloon when it launches later this year.

Leicester, like all DS Stores, offers a personal shopping experience called ‘DS Just For You’ and a DS Boutique showroom.

Sarjit Rana, general manager of DS Store Leicester said: ‘We look forward to sharing the exciting story behind DS’ conception with our local customers, and seeing the continued growth of DS.

‘It is a great honour to be working so closely with the DS team as we see the opening of their biggest store so far. I have full confidence that through the new DS Store Leicester we will see the ongoing progress of the DS brand and look forward to welcoming the first customers through the door.’

DS Store Leicester will also host an exclusive fashion show in the spring of 2021, not only marking the store’s grand opening but also highlighting the links between the brand and French luxury.

Alain Descat, managing director for DS Automobiles UK, said: ‘We have all been incredibly excited about the opening of the new DS Store Leicester. A lot of hard work and preparation has gone into getting the site ready so that customers can enjoy the full DS experience at our largest dealership in the UK so far.

‘At DS Store Leicester our customers will have access to the full DS range, including the exciting E-Tense range, and once available, the upcoming DS 9. I have full confidence that the Leicester team will deliver a service in line with DS’s premium standing in a safe and secure way.’

