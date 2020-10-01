Groupe PSA has opened its updated Robins & Day super-site in Chiswick after a £14.5m renovation project – and aims to sell more than 11,000 vehicles there in its first year.

The showroom has 13 electric and plug-in Citroen, DS and Peugeot vehicles, making it the UK’s largest EV retailer, said Groupe PSA.

The site, which also has petrol and diesel models, underwent a two-year revamp and now boasts the latest Groupe PSA showroom technology and design.

This includes dedicated showrooms for each of the three brands plus a 12-bay workshop and two MOT bays, which are supported by an off-site parts hub and commercial centre.

Groupe PSA said Robins & Day West London aims to sell 11,300 vehicles in its first year of operation.

It has the latest electric cars from Peugeot, Citroen and DS, including the new Peugeot e-208 and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, which are available for test drives.

Groupe PSA’s growing range of electric vans, which include the new Citroen e-Dispatch and Peugeot e-Expert, will be available for test drives soon.

The site also has dedicated charging points for EVs.

Alison Jones, Group PSA UK managing director, said: ‘This site is a clear indication of our commitment to customer service and choice as we continue to grow our UK sales, especially our growing line-up of electric vehicles.

‘With all three brands now under a single roof in a new “super-site”, the Robins & Day West London showroom has the highest concentration of electric and plug-in models for UK buyers to choose from, alongside our petrol and diesel cars.

‘The team offer comprehensive services to our customers throughout their car ownership, not just at the point of purchase. We’re very excited by the launch and wish the Robins & Day team success in the years to come.’

James Weston, chief executive of Robins & Day, said: ‘After 24 months of redevelopment it was fantastic to open the doors to our West London site and to have three of its brands under a single roof.

‘We already have tri-brand showrooms across the UK and are very excited to open the doors to our West London store.’

Robins & Day West London adheres to the latest government guidelines on social distancing and hygiene measures.

The store has one-way systems and cleaning stations, while all staff have their temperature taken twice a day and wear PPE.

Customers at home can also book live virtual tours with sales executives via Groupe PSA’s new Virtual Showroom technology.