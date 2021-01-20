French brand DS Automobiles has launched a new online buying platform.

Called ‘Concierge’, DS says the platform has been designed to make digital purchases as ‘simple and just as refined’ as visiting one of its dealers.

Customers ‘digitally connect’ with a DS expert who assists them through the whole online buying process – from browsing the manufacturer’s website and using the car configurator, to personalising the customer’s finance options, valuing the part exchange, selecting the preferred retailer, through to placing an order online and opting for home delivery.

DS says Concierge compliments its existing Virtual Showroom, which allows buyers to set up a viewing of the vehicle they’re interested in.

The DS Concierge service will extend to the brand’s showrooms across the country when they’re allowed to open following the end of Lockdown 3.

Recently-appointed DS Automobiles UK managing director, Jules Tilstone, said: ‘As an agile brand we have the capability to do things differently and meet fast evolving customer needs.

‘With our new online platform and DS Concierge service, we can support customers through each stage of the purchase journey, all from the comfort of their home. When our showrooms reopen, customers can then choose between a digital or an in-person service, or a mix of the two.’

