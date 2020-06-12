Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars can now be viewed in customers’ homes via Groupe PSA’s new Virtual Showroom.

People are taken on exclusive high-definition live tours of the latest models via their smartphone, tablet or computer, plus they can ask brand specialists questions, book test drives and buy vehicles while at home.

Groupe PSA said it had launched the friction-free digital programme in response to consumers’ concerns about visiting retailers because of the pandemic.

The online shopping portal guides them through the whole buying process – from researching a model to deciding on the specification and options, as well as arranging finance and leasing.

Once the vehicle is bought, they can have a remote handover at their home or they can click-and-collect from a retailer.

David March, Groupe PSA network development director UK, said: ‘Online retail and remote selling is one of the big growth areas for the automotive retail sector.

‘With Virtual Showroom, we are bringing the same tailored showroom experience our customers are used to when visiting our physical retail sites to the comfort of their home.

‘At Groupe PSA we’re keen to position ourselves at the forefront of digital excellence.

‘We are adapting our business to respond not only to the current crisis but also for longer-term trends and shifts in consumer behaviours.

‘Increasingly, web-based viewing and brand interaction is becoming an expectation rather than exception, and we’re positioned well across all our brands to meet these needs.’