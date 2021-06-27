DS opens online-only order book for limited-run DS 4 La Premiere

DS Automobiles has opened order books for its new DS 4 hatchback.

The Audi A3 and Mercedes A-Class rival goes on sale initially as a limited-run, high-specification version called ‘La Premiere’.

Priced from £39,950, the La Premiere is only available to reserve online until the end of June, with deliveries commencing later this year.

The DS 4 is being initially offered in this high-specification trim level ahead of other more regular versions arriving later.

The La Premiere gets a black grille with chromed diamond tips, while the bonnet receives a ‘1’ badge to denote the La Premiere trim. It also only comes in ‘Lacquered Grey’ and ‘Pearl Crystal’ paint finishes.

It sits on 19-inch gloss back and diamond-cut alloy wheels, though these can be upgraded to 20-inches.

Inside, the seats are finished in ‘watchstrap’ Nappa leather with the driver’s incorporating cooling, heating and massage functions.

Leather extends across the centre console and doors too, helping to give the cabin a high-end feel.

Ash wood trim continues the effect, while a Focal 14-speaker sound system can be added as an optional extra.

There’s a full head-up display system too, alongside the DS Smart Touch system that allows drivers to use the infotainment via gesture control and voice recognition.

La Premiere cars also boast Matrix LED headlights with directional projector headlamps and active scan suspension, which can detect imperfections in the road ahead and adjust the car’s ride accordingly. Night vision can be added as an optional extra, too.

The La Premiere gets the choice of a 222bhp 1.6-litre petrol plug-in hybrid or a 1.2 turbo petrol. The PHEV can drive up to 30 miles on pure electric and DS throws in a free home wallbox charger.