East Yorkshire Nissan dealer planning grand reopening after extensive £1.1m refurbishment

An East Yorkshire Nissan dealership is planning a special event to celebrate a recent £1.1m refurbishment.

Trenton Nissan Hull wants to thank customers for their understanding while the work has been ongoing and will hosting them at a grand reopening, which will be held on June 10 and 11.

Bosses say the early responses from staff and customers to the fresh look and improved facilities have been positive and they are now looking forward to showing them off properly.

Visitors to the event will be taken on a tour of the dealership’s amazing new facilities; be given full access to the great range of Nissan cars on display; and enjoy a range of delicious refreshments.

As well as having been transformed on the outside, the dealership, in Anlaby Road, Hull, has undergone a comprehensive makeover within, with sustainability at the heart of the changes.

Drivers of Nissans EVs will be catered for by a pair of 7kW chargers and a rapid charger; while a number of new solar panels generate much of the electricity used by the business.

Meanwhile, the site has been reconfigured to provide more parking spaces for visitors.

Leading the team at Trenton Nissan Hull are managing director John Loose, operations director Andrew Woodhall and general sales manager Robert Gash.

Loose said: ‘’We are delighted that our refurbishment project is complete. The significant investment we have made in the site – in excess of £1million – demonstrates our commitment both to the Nissan brand and to our customers.

‘’Nissan’s new corporate identity is very eye-catching – it’s clean, modern and certainly helping to get us noticed. Feedback from has been very positive and we can’t wait to welcome as many people as possible to our Grand Reopening weekend.’

A Nissan GB spokesperson added: ‘We are delighted that Trenton Nissan Hull has adopted our new corporate identity and wish the team every success as they settle in to their updated surroundings.

‘The redeveloped dealership looks fantastic and is the perfect environment in which to showcase the wonderful cars in the Nissan range.’