Eastern Western Motor Group opens new Mercedes dealership in Dunfermline

Eastern Western Motor Group has confirmed the opening of a new Mercedes dealership in Dunfermline.

Located just off the M90, the new site offers full servicing, repair, warranty and MOT facilities and well as a parts department or both retail and trade customers.

The dealer group says the showroom will offer a great choice of approved used Mercedes models and is encouraging local customers to pay it a visit.

The latest addition to the firm’s network comes just days after the opening of a new Volkswagen Van Centre at Newbridge, Edinburgh.

Reacting to the news, Keith Duncan, managing director of Eastern Western Motor Group, said: ‘Hot on the heels of opening our new Volkswagen Van Centre at Newbridge, Edinburgh, we have now opened another new business in October 2023, a new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Halbeath, Dunfermline.

‘For 2023 we already have another five major projects coming on stream, a number likely to increase in the not too distant future.

‘These are all major developments with top franchises. Needless to say, we will be needing staff and a lot of them!

‘What have you got to lose from getting in touch for a chat? I would love to hear from you.’

The premises have created several new jobs and is the first new official Mercedes retail site in the Fife region for 15 years.

Graham Affleck, Eastern Western’s marketing area director, added: ‘It is the first time there has been an official Mercedes Benz representation in Fife for quite a number of years.

‘The last site was in Kirkcaldy about 15 years ago and it closed so we have been keen to find somewhere that we could open.

‘We have a lot of customers from Dunfermline in particular who come across to Edinburgh or Perth or Grangemouth.

‘It is going to be predominantly aftersales which is services and repairs and offer a range of approved used cars from the facility.

‘It is one we have wanted to do for a few years and this has been the opportunity to do it.’