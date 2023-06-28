eBay Motors Group – Highly Commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2023

Used car sales have provided dealers with a healthy revenue stream over recent years, making it absolutely essential to get cars in front of buyers.

As a highly commended firm, eBay Motors Group has worked tirelessly on providing a great user experience that engages with consumers and helps dealers sell cars.

The accolade comes as the firm continues to grow, taking its various platforms from strength to strength in the past 12 months.

The outfit also took home highly commended status in this category last year and marketing director Vicky Paton says she is thrilled with the result.

She told Car Dealer: ‘eBay Motors is thrilled to be part of the prestigious Car Dealer Power Awards and we are immensely proud to have received highly commended in our category.

‘Being highly commended for this award instils confidence in our customers with the reassurance and trust in the quality of the products and services we offer.

‘This accolade empowers our sales reps to engage with our dealers with the confidence of knowing our platform is supported by the industry.’

Bosses are now expecting a strong end to 2023 before continued progression next year.

Paton added: ‘This has been an extremely exciting year for eBay Motors Group characterised by significant growth in both our talented workforce and strategic investments in the business.

‘This dedicated focus has empowered us to expand our teams, enhance our systems and improve our product capabilities.

‘Things are looking really positive and we are looking forward to what this year brings.’