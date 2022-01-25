Epyx signs deal with warranty provider Ramp to help it meet growing demand for repairs

E-commerce specialist Epyx has signed warranty provider Ramp up to its 1link Service Network platform to help it meet growing demand as trends change in buying used cars.

Ramp said there had been a rise in claims repairs across the UK and it’d be using 1link Service Network for its 135,000 plan-holders to access high-quality repairers online.

Serkan Obuz, managing director at Ramp, said more used cars were being bought by people who lived further away from the supplying garage or from online companies lacking premises, so the need for national coverage was growing.

‘In the past, when dealing with warranty claims that created a requirement for a repair, we would normally refer the customer back to the garage from which they bought the vehicle.

‘However, in a market where more and more vehicles are bought online – something accelerated by the general process of digitalisation seen during the pandemic – that may mean a journey of hundreds of miles, so there’s a requirement to find suppliers closer to home.

‘We needed an answer to this problem that provided us with effective processes for handling repairs nationally, and in 1link Service Network we’ve found an excellent solution.’

He added: ‘We are very much using the Epyx platform to drive general digitisation of our business and create a change of culture at our head office and among our dealer and repairer partners.’

Marc Lees, head of business development at Epyx, said 1link Service Network was becoming increasingly popular among warranty firms to meet their repair needs.

‘1link Service Network was actually designed for fleets to manage their service, maintenance and repair (SMR) needs, and is used on that basis to look after four million cars, vans and trucks.

‘However, the claims processes used by most warranty companies closely mirror fleet SMR procedures, so the platform works really well in that context.

‘It is all about starting a repair job, finding the right repairer and managing the process at the right quality, cost and speed.

‘The warranty companies that we are now working with very much want to make improvements in this area to enhance customer service, control spending, confirm repair standards and ensure timeliness.

‘They are looking to technology to make these advances.

‘We’re very pleased to be working with Ramp in this way. It’s a very forward-looking company that has an excellent reputation among dealers and it is a pleasure to welcome them to the 1link Service Network community.’