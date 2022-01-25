Log in
1link Service Network workshop image1link Service Network workshop image

Supplier News

Epyx signs deal with warranty provider Ramp to help it meet growing demand for repairs

  • Warranty firms are having to react to changing used car buying trends
  • 1link Service Network seen as ideal as need for national coverage grows
  • Epyx platform will also drive general digitalisation at Ramp

Time 1 min ago

E-commerce specialist Epyx has signed warranty provider Ramp up to its 1link Service Network platform to help it meet growing demand as trends change in buying used cars.

Ramp said there had been a rise in claims repairs across the UK and it’d be using 1link Service Network for its 135,000 plan-holders to access high-quality repairers online.

Serkan Obuz, managing director at Ramp, said more used cars were being bought by people who lived further away from the supplying garage or from online companies lacking premises, so the need for national coverage was growing.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

‘In the past, when dealing with warranty claims that created a requirement for a repair, we would normally refer the customer back to the garage from which they bought the vehicle.

‘However, in a market where more and more vehicles are bought online – something accelerated by the general process of digitalisation seen during the pandemic – that may mean a journey of hundreds of miles, so there’s a requirement to find suppliers closer to home.

‘We needed an answer to this problem that provided us with effective processes for handling repairs nationally, and in 1link Service Network we’ve found an excellent solution.’

He added: ‘We are very much using the Epyx platform to drive general digitisation of our business and create a change of culture at our head office and among our dealer and repairer partners.’

Advert

Marc Lees, head of business development at Epyx, said 1link Service Network was becoming increasingly popular among warranty firms to meet their repair needs.

‘1link Service Network was actually designed for fleets to manage their service, maintenance and repair (SMR) needs, and is used on that basis to look after four million cars, vans and trucks.

‘However, the claims processes used by most warranty companies closely mirror fleet SMR procedures, so the platform works really well in that context.

‘It is all about starting a repair job, finding the right repairer and managing the process at the right quality, cost and speed.

‘The warranty companies that we are now working with very much want to make improvements in this area to enhance customer service, control spending, confirm repair standards and ensure timeliness.

‘They are looking to technology to make these advances.

‘We’re very pleased to be working with Ramp in this way. It’s a very forward-looking company that has an excellent reputation among dealers and it is a pleasure to welcome them to the 1link Service Network community.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190